Palestinian Martyred In Israeli Occupation Bombing Targeting Rafah

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Palestinian was martyred today, in the Israeli occupation's bombing of a group of Palestinians east of Rafah city.

A number of Palestinians were also in an raid that targeted a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation forces continue their aggression on the Gaza Strip, by land, sea and air, since October 7, 2023, which resulted in the martyrdom of 44,708 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, and the injury of 106,050 others, in an incomplete toll, as thousands of are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and rescue teams cannot reach them.

