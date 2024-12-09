President Of Rwanda Keaves Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame left Doha on Monday after taking part in the Doha Forum 2024.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by HE Director of Protocol Department at the of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro, and Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar Igor Marara Kainamura.

MENAFN09122024000067011011ID1108970215