President Of Rwanda Keaves Doha
Date
12/9/2024 4:07:29 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame left Doha on Monday after taking part in the Doha Forum 2024.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by HE Director of Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro, and Ambassador of the Republic of Rwanda to the State of Qatar Igor Marara Kainamura.
MENAFN09122024000067011011ID1108970215
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.