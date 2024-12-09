Iran declares its not ready to provide troops for Syria

(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Abbas Araghchi has stated that Tehran would consider a full military deployment to Syria if the Syrian formally requests it. In an interview with Qatar-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Araghchi emphasized that Iran is preparing a series of steps to calm the situation in Syria and propose a long-term solution.



His comments come after a large-scale offensive by al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other Islamist in Syria. These groups have launched from Idlib province, which has been under Turkish protection since a 2020 ceasefire agreement with Russia.



Araghchi also voiced concerns about the expansion of these militant groups, which could pose a threat to Syria's neighboring countries, including Iraq, Jordan, and Turkey. He mentioned that Iran is open to dialogue with Ankara but insists on the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syria before any high-level meetings can take place.



Regarding the ongoing conflict, Araghchi expressed worries about the collapse of the Astana peace process, a framework established in 2017 by Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Russia to resolve the crisis. Russia continues to support the Syrian government, with airstrikes aiding Syrian forces against the militant groups.

