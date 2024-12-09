Hungary FM announces that nation ‘found a way’ to attain gas from Russia

(MENAFN) Hungarian Foreign Peter Szijjarto announced that Budapest and Moscow have resolved most of the issues caused by the recent US sanctions on Gazprombank. The sanctions, imposed in late November, disrupted payments for Russian natural gas, transit fees, and for Hungary’s Paks Nuclear Power Plant, leading to supply disruptions in Hungary and Slovakia.



Szijjarto explained to the Hungarian Parliament that solutions were found for three of the four main problems, with frameworks already established for two potential payment structures. He also shared that during his recent visit to Moscow, Russian officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak, reassured him that Russia intends to continue gas deliveries and uphold existing agreements.



Szijjarto criticized the sanctions as a move to pressure Central and Southeastern European countries to abandon Russian energy in favor of more expensive US exports, emphasizing that Hungary is committed to its long-term energy agreements with Gazprom. Hungary’s imports of Russian natural gas have increased this year, and a solution to the ongoing payment issue is expected to be found by December 20.

