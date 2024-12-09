Iran transits over 1.7 million tons of goods via Mehr in 1 month

(MENAFN) In the seventh month of the Iranian calendar year, Mehr (September 22-October 21), 1.723 million tons of commodities were transited through Iran, according to Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman for the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade. This brings the total transit of goods through Iran during the first seven months of the current year (March 20-October 21) to 13.239 million tons, representing a significant year-on-year growth of nearly 48 percent.



Latifi noted that if this upward trend continues, it is expected that the total transit of commodities through Iran will exceed 22 million tons by the end of the current year. This increase in transit activity suggests a positive shift in Iran's economic conditions and highlights the growth of commercial activities in the transport sector. The rising figures reflect the success of Iran's strategic efforts to enhance its role in global logistics and trade.



The growing interest from neighboring, regional, and extra-regional countries in using Iran as a transit hub further emphasizes the effectiveness of the government’s focus on improving the country’s transit and logistics infrastructure. This trend signals the success of Iran’s transformation in this strategic sector, which has become central to its broader economic objectives, particularly in strengthening ties with neighboring nations.



A key part of this initiative is the "Iran Way," a program launched by the government that aims to make Iran a primary route for neighboring countries to access international waters. According to former Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, the "Iran Way" initiative positions Iran as a crucial gateway for regional and international trade, contributing to the country's growing role in global transportation and economic cooperation.

