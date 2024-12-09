Bradesco Stock Plummets 26% in 2024 Amid Recovery Efforts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bradesco, a titan of Brazilian banking, has weathered a storm in 2024. The bank's stock has plunged 26% this year, erasing earlier gains. This decline tells a story of challenges and attempted comebacks in a volatile market.



The troubles for Bradesco began in late 2022. Rising default rates and shrinking profits plagued the bank. By the third quarter of 2023, its return on equity had fallen to a dismal 9.5%. These issues forced Bradesco to take decisive action.



Management implemented a series of changes to right the ship. They scaled back risky lending and closed unprofitable branches. The bank also shifted focus to more lucrative financial products. These efforts bore fruit in the second quarter of 2024.



Bradesco surprised analysts with a robust profit of R$5.2 billion or $870 million in Q2. This news sparked a rally, sending the stock soaring 30% between July and September. Optimism surged as many saw Bradesco as a top pick for 2025.



However, the third quarter results dampened this enthusiasm. While improvements continued, they fell short of market expectations. The broader economic picture also darkened. Prospects of prolonged high interest rates loomed large over the banking sector.



Bradesco's significant exposure to lower-income borrowers made it particularly vulnerable to high rates. As a result, the stock price tumbled 23% from its September peak. By December 9, 2024, it had erased all gains from the earlier rally.



The bank now trades at a price-to-book ratio of 0.8 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. These figures suggest the stock may be undervalued. However, they also reflect the market's lingering concerns about Bradesco's future.



CEO Marcelo Noronha remains cautiously optimistic. He emphasizes a gradual recovery process, noting improvements across all customer segments. Noronha expresses confidence in the bank's prospects for individual lending in 2025.

Analysts at Itaú BBA maintain a positive outlook on Bradesco. They set a target price of R$17, implying a 30% upside. The bank's focus on risk-adjusted returns and selective client targeting wins their approval.



For 2025, Itaú BBA projects a return on equity of 14% and profits of R$23.9 billion for Bradesco. These figures suggest a potential turnaround. However, significant challenges remain on the horizon.







The bank must navigate uncertain economic waters. High interest rates could continue to pressure lending and asset quality. Competition from nimble fintech companies poses an ongoing threat to traditional banks like Bradesco .



Execution risk also looms large. The success of Bradesco's recovery strategy is crucial for its future performance. Any missteps could derail the bank's efforts to regain investor confidence.



Despite these challenges, Bradesco's current valuation may present an opportunity for patient investors. The bank's renewed focus on profitability could yield dividends in the coming years. However, potential investors should carefully weigh the risks against possible rewards.



Bradesco's journey reflects broader trends in Brazil's financial sector. It highlights the impact of economic policies on banking performance. The bank's story also underscores the importance of adaptability in a rapidly changing financial landscape.



As 2025 approaches, all eyes will be on Bradesco. Its performance could signal broader trends in Brazil's economy. The bank's ability to navigate these challenges will shape its future in the competitive world of Brazilian finance.

