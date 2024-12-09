GCC Chief Affirms Support To Syrian Sovereignty, Will Of People
12/9/2024 3:20:44 AM
RIYADH, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Jassem Al-Budaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, affirmed on Monday the council's support of the Sovereignty of Syria and the will of the Syrian people.
In a statement by the Secretariat, Al-Budaiwi asserted that the GCC countries, based on their principles emphasizing respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and in a bid to achieve security and stability in the region, reaffirmed their steadfast positions regarding Syria, the preservation of its territorial integrity, and respect for its independence and sovereignty.
He expressed the GCC's support for the aspirations of the Syrian people for stability and development.
Moreover, Al-Budaiwi noted that the GCC countries renewed their rejection of regional interventions in Syrian affairs and any actions that threatened Arab national security and jeopardized international peace and security.
Additionally, he stated that the GCC emphasized the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and the necessity of maintaining the functioning of state institutions.
He called on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians and stressed the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and providing humanitarian assistance. (end)
