Paknejad stresses need for energy collaboration, security

(MENAFN) Paknejad highlighted the necessity for cooperation amid rising instability. He pointed to regional conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria as significant disruptions to global energy flows, intensifying concerns about energy security. “These tensions, coupled with unilateral sanctions, threaten chains and the global economy,” Paknejad remarked.



He underscored the vital role of natural in the global energy mix, noting that oil and gas will continue to provide at least 50 percent of the world’s energy requirements by 2050. Paknejad referenced GECF forecasts predicting that natural gas’s share will grow to 26 percent by the middle of the century, while cautioning that a lack of investment in gas infrastructure could jeopardize energy security.



Despite years of sanctions, Iran has made remarkable strides in expanding its gas industry. Paknejad pointed out that Iran now produces 275 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually, with gas accounting for over 70 percent of the nation’s energy consumption. He reaffirmed Iran’s dedication to advancing environmentally sustainable technologies in the sector.



Paknejad called for greater collaboration between energy producers and consumers to improve energy security and draw investments. “The GECF’s collective resources and technologies are critical to ensuring global energy stability,” he affirmed.



The GECF, which includes 12 member nations—such as Iran, Russia, Qatar, and Algeria—controls 70 percent of the world's proven gas reserves. This is Iran’s fourth time hosting the GECF, further solidifying its leadership role in global energy policy.

MENAFN09122024000045016755ID1108970012