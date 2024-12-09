BIBF and Bangor University Host Annual Alumni Reunion

(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, Bahrain – 8 December 2024: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), in collaboration with Bangor University, hosted its annual Alumni Reunion, attended by Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, Chief Executive of the BIBF, Professor Andrew Edwards, Vice Chancellor of Bangor University, and Dr. Haifaa Khalaf, Head of the Academic Centre at the BIBF.

The event also saw the participation of members of the Executive Management, faculty, and alumni, many of whom hold prominent positions in both the public and private sectors. The gathering provided an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of former students while strengthening connections between alumni and their academic institutions.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh emphasised the institute’s commitment to strengthening relationships with its alumni, opening doors for collaboration and providing support to further solidify its role in developing lasting and robust ties with its graduates.

During the event, Professor Andrew Edwards delivered a keynote speech, expressing his appreciation for the university’s dedication to maintaining strong ties with its alumni.

Dr. Haifaa Khalaf highlighted the significance of the longstanding partnership between BIBF and Bangor University, which has spanned over 21 years and produced more than 1,100 graduates. She praised the achievements of alumni who have excelled globally in sectors such as banking, finance, accounting, and oil and gas, with many holding key positions in Bahrain and in other countries like UK, Germany, Switzerland, USA, KSA, and UAE. Dr. Khalaf recognised the impact of these graduates in shaping their industries and communities, describing them as a vital part of the legacy built by Bangor University and BIBF.

A key moment of the evening was the presentation of the Alumnus of the Year award, which recognizes graduates who have made significant contributions and a positive impact on their families and society. This year’s recipient was Ms. Duaa Tawfeeq Al Masqati - Senior Strategic Execution Manager and Team Lead Data & Analytics at London Stock Exchange Group.

He also expressed his pride in meeting the institute’s alumni, who represent a testament to the BIBF’s mission of equipping skilled professionals capable of serving the nation and society. He noted that many BIBF graduates now hold leadership roles across various governmental and private institutions.





