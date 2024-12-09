Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase Of Securities By Director

Following this transaction, Mr Learmonth has an interest in 187,031 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.97% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transaction are set out below.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.