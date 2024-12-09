Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Purchase Of Securities By Director
Date
12/9/2024 2:01:01 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") announces that on December 6, 2024 Mr Mark Learmonth, a Director and the CEO of the Company, purchased 2,047 depositary interests of the Company representing the same number of common shares of no par value in the Company at a price per depositary interest of GBP8.30.
Following this transaction, Mr Learmonth has an interest in 187,031 shares in the Company representing approximately 0.97% of the issued share capital of Caledonia. Further details of the transaction are set out below.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
| a)
| Name
| Mr Mark Learmonth
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| Director and CEO
| b)
| Initial notification/ Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
| b)
| LEI
| 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Depositary interests representing common shares of no par value
| Identification code
| JE00BF0XVB15
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of securities
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| GBP8.30
| 2,047
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
| - Aggregated volume
| n/a
| - Price
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 6 December 2024
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| AIM
