Erdogan applauds ICC's decision on Netanyahu but doubts Its enforcement

(MENAFN) The Turkish president commended the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, but expressed doubt about its enforcement.



“The ICC made a highly fitting decision. However, Netanyahu has ignored previous rulings, and he will likely ignore this one as well,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan remarked while addressing a youth event in Gaziantep, a city in the southeastern part of the country, which was broadcast on national TV on Sunday.



“Whether or not he follows through, this decision represents a triumph for the honor struggle of nations opposing Israel,” he continued.



Acknowledging the current unique global circumstances, he pointed out that the Trump administration has taken office in the US. "We will see how the new administration unfolds with Trump."



"Simultaneously, the world is shifting toward a markedly different future. For this reason, the coming 2-3 months are critical for us. As Turkey, we are exerting every effort, doing our utmost, and communicating our messages to the world accordingly,” he added.

