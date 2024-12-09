Taiwan Military Sets Up Emergency Response As 90 Chinese Ships Move Closer In Region

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Taiwan's military, on Monday, established an emergency response center and heightened its alert level, reporting that China currently has nearly 90 navy and coast guard ships in waters near Taiwan, the southern Japanese islands and the East and South China Seas.

In addition, six Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's north, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). The People's Liberation have also designated 7 reserved airspace zones east of Zhejiang and Fujian, Taiwan MND stated in its latest update on X.

| China is using an“anaconda strategy” to squeeze Taiwan

“#PLA designated 7 reserved airspace zones east of Zhejiang and Fujian. #ROCArmedForces have identified PLA Eastern, Northern, and Southern Theater Command naval formations, along with Coast Guard vessels, entering areas around the Taiwan Strait and the Western Pacific,” stated Taiwan MND.

(This is a breaking story. More updates awaited)