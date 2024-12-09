(MENAFN- Asia Times) America has just endorsed a judicial coup in Romania. This is unlike anything we've seen in the era of Color Revolutions, i.e. the post-Cold War era, because Romania is a and EU member state, a democracy in good standing and a loyal follower of NATO opinion, from the Global War on Terror to to the war in Ukraine.

But suddenly it has experienced a remarkable takeover at the level of transnational elites. Romania held presidential on November 24, but the wrong candidate won, with every prospect of winning the inevitable runoff: Calin Georgescu, a pro-Trump and Trump-like populist who wants peace in Ukraine and a return to faith and patriotism in Romania.

On December 1, legislative elections followed and the nationalist parties made impressive gains, winning about a third of the votes. Nevertheless, the governing Social Democrats, the dominant party in Romania since 1989, came in first and is likely to form a new government coalition. Then, on December 6, just before completing the ceremony of democracy on December 8 by electing a president, the coup came and the elections were canceled.

Surprisingly, the coup was launched from the Constitutional Court of Romania, an institution without much power in elections. The court declared that there would not be elections on December 8 and then added that there hadn't been elections on November 24 either. The December 1 elections were declared to be just fine, however-apparently, so long as the wrong guys don't win, it's okay to have elections.

Democracy past and present was suddenly suspended without argument or evidence, and, of course, without any authority, simply by alleging dark deeds of foreign influence-gesturing toward Russia, but perhaps also China, since the blame is to fall on TikTok for mis/dis/mal-information. Yet voting doesn't depend on a bunch of judges. That would be oligarchy.