(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Nashville, Tennessee Dec 8, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Jay Farrell Unveils Route 66 Roadscapes-A Photographic Journey Along America's Most Iconic Highway

The New Route 66 Roadscapes Offers a Unique Journey Through the Lens of America's Most Iconic Road

Fine-art photographer and author Jay Farrell is thrilled to announce the release of Route 66 Roadscapes: Stories Through the Lens-a captivating 220-page hardcover coffee table book showcasing the classic nostalgia, forgotten ruins, and hidden gems of America's legendary Route 66.

Through vibrant color photography and compelling storytelling, Route 66 Roadscapes takes readers on an immersive journey along the iconic Mother Road. The book highlights timeless roadside attractions, vintage neon signs, and diverse landscapes rich in history and Americana charm.

“With this book, I hope to share the spirit of exploration and the nostalgic magic of Route 66,” says Farrell.“It's my tribute to one of America's greatest road trip/travel experiences.”

Drawing from years of experience photographing abandoned and historic sites, Farrell offers a fresh perspective on Route 66. Route 66 Roadscapes goes beyond familiar landmarks, shining a spotlight on the lesser-seen treasures that give The Mother Road its enduring character.

About the Book

Printed as a high-quality 8.5” square hardcover, Route 66 Roadscapes is perfect for coffee tables and collectors alike. Each page has been carefully curated to transport readers to moments where light, weather, and place come together-capturing the essence of this historic highway in stunning detail.

About Jay Farrell

Jay Farrell is a Nashville-based photographer and storyteller celebrated for his ability to capture the beauty of forgotten places. His work has been featured in multiple books, including a photography series with Fonthill Media that delved into the desolation and intrigue of abandoned locations. With Route 66 Roadscapes, Farrell embarks on a new self-published journey, showcasing America's historic landscapes and timeless road trip culture with a personal and artistic vision.

Availability

Route 66 Roadscapes is currently available for purchase and immediate shipping directly on and will soon be available for purchase on Bookshop, Amazon (pre-order link), and Barnes & Noble. For updates, visit jayfarrellauthor or follow Jay Farrell on social media.

-Facebook/jayfarrellauthor

- href="" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" title="Route 66 Roadscapes- Stories Through The Lens Press Release " rel="nofollow noopener" com/jayfarrellautho

Contact and Press/Appearance Inquiries:

Jay Farrell

Email: ...

Website: jayfarrellauthor