Israel Intensifies Gaza Bombing As Hamas Delegation Pursues Ceasefire Talks In Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli military continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip for the 429th consecutive day, resulting in the deaths of at least 38 Palestinians and injuries to dozens more in the past 24 hours.

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza reported that the facility was directly shelled on Saturday by Israeli tanks. The attack caused fatalities and injuries among medical staff and patients, while the destruction of water, oxygen, and tanks led to fires and a complete power outage at the hospital.

The Gaza of announced on Sunday that Israeli forces carried out four massacres in the previous day, killing 44 civilians and wounding 74 others. This brings the total casualties since the beginning of the conflict to 44,708 killed and 106,050 injured.

In parallel, Hamas leadership is engaged in diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing crisis. A senior Hamas official confirmed that the group held meetings with Qatari and Turkish representatives to discuss developments in Gaza. A delegation from Hamas is set to meet Egyptian officials in Cairo on Sunday to continue consultations on proposed ceasefire initiatives and discuss the possibility of a prisoner exchange deal involving Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners.

The situation remains critical as diplomatic talks attempt to find a resolution amidst escalating violence in Gaza.



