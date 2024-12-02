Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Puducherry Today, Dec 3? 10 Points To Know

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Puducherry's Education Minister, A Namachivayam has announced holiday for all and private schools, as well as colleges today, i.e. December 3 due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal.

