Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Puducherry Today, Dec 3? 10 Points To Know
Date
12/2/2024 8:18:55 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Puducherry's Education Minister, A Namachivayam has announced holiday for all government and private schools, as well as colleges today, i.e. December 3 due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal.
