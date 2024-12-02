عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Puducherry Today, Dec 3? 10 Points To Know

Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed In Puducherry Today, Dec 3? 10 Points To Know


12/2/2024 8:18:55 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Puducherry's Education Minister, A Namachivayam has announced holiday for all government and private schools, as well as colleges today, i.e. December 3 due to heavy rainfall caused by Cyclone Fengal.


MENAFN02122024007365015876ID1108948859


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search