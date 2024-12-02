EU Calls For De-Escalation In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The European Union said on Monday it is closely monitoring the latest developments in Syria.

The EU urged in a press release "all parties to de-escalate and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure as well as ensuring unhindered humanitarian access in accordance with international humanitarian law."

The statement condemned "the carried out by Russia on densely populated areas and its continued support for the repression of the Assad regime."

It added that the latest escalations again demonstrate the need for a Syrian-led political solution to the conflict in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

In recent days, a "sudden" offensive by opposition forces has cost the Assad regime the loss of control of the country's second largest city, Aleppo. (end)

