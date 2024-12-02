Fundukes: Funs.AI Genesis NFT Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 1, 2024, Funs officially launched its genesis series, FunDukes, built on the BASE chain and exclusively designed by KNOWPIA's artist, CHA. The FunDukes series consists of 10,000 unique PFP (profile picture) NFTs, inspired by 11 global icons like Chaplin, Satoshi, and Mozart, bringing each character to life with vibrant colors and a humorous touch.FunDukes is not only a rare digital collectible but also a premium pass to the Funs social ecosystem, granting holders a range of exclusive privileges and benefits.The FunDukes series had been minted and is now available on OpenSea and Element marketplaces.

