Trump’S Dollar Defense Rattles Mexican Peso

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso took a hit on Monday, December 2, 2024, as the US dollar gained strength. This shift came after Donald Trump, the US president-elect, made bold statements about the BRICS nations.



The peso fell to 20.5474 against the dollar, marking a 0.92% drop from Friday's close. Trump's comments targeted the BRICS group's potential move away from the dollar.



He threatened 100% tariffs on their exports if they created a rival currency. This aggressive stance shook currency markets worldwide. The Dollar rose 0.71% to 106.49 units, reflecting the greenback's renewed vigor.



The peso's decline highlights the ongoing power of US economic policy. It also shows how quickly global markets can react to political rhetoric. Investors now watch closely for signs of escalating tensions between the US and BRICS nations.



Trump's threats come at a time of growing challenges to dollar dominance. BRICS countries have been exploring alternatives to reduce reliance on the US currency. However, concrete plans for a new common currency remain distant.







The peso's movement also reflects broader economic concerns. Investors await key US economic data this week. The November jobs report and manufacturing indices will provide insights into the economy's health.



These figures could influence Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates. Mexico's economy feels the ripple effects of US policy shifts.

Mexico's Economic Uncertainty

The country's stock market also closed lower, mirroring the peso's struggles. This underscores the deep economic ties between the two nations.



Currency traders now eye the 20.60 peso per dollar level as a key support. A break below this could signal further weakness. The next major technical level sits at 20.70, according to financial experts.



The situation highlights the delicate balance of global trade relationships. High tariffs, as threatened by Trump, could violate international agreements. This includes the USMCA , which governs North American trade.



As markets digest these developments, uncertainty looms. The peso's fate ties closely to US economic health and policy decisions. Investors must navigate carefully in this volatile environment.



The coming days will be crucial for the peso and other emerging market currencies. Trump's stance on international trade could reshape global economic dynamics. Market participants remain alert for any signs of policy shifts or economic surprises.

