J&K Cabinet Expansion Unlikely Soon

Reliable sources said that no discussion has taken place vis-à-vis cabinet expansion so far in the Jammu and Kashmir government, but added that the expansion would unlikely take place soon.

They added that the decision in this regard can be taken by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah himself but so far there is no discussion going on in this regard.

Meanwhile, JKPCC Chief, Tariq Hameed Karra also clarified that 'no' such talks have happened at the state level but hinted that such talks could potentially be happening in Delhi.

Karra stated that no discussions or deliberations on such matters have taken place at the state level, although he hinted that such talks could potentially be happening in Delhi.

“There has been no communication or proposal at the state level regarding Congress taking or being offered any ministerial positions,” Karra said.“To the best of my knowledge, nothing has happened here. However, it could be in Delhi also, though I have not been involved in any such conversations.”

Karra also stated that they have got indications that a 'roadmap' on restoration of statehood was being prepared and that they are waiting for that.“If there are any assurances on that, then we will see,” Karra said.

About Congress's relationship with its ally, the National Conference, he clarified that statements by J&K CM Omar Abdullah, suggesting Congress is not part of the government, were 'misinterpreted'.“Omar Abdullah correctly stated that Congress is not part of the cabinet but supports the government from the outside,” he said. The Congress leader also hinted at concerns over reports suggesting the government may retain control of key departments.“If such plans come forward, we will evaluate the assurances provided,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now