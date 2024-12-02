Card Game: Where Heroes Put Their Cards On The Table

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Peel Back the Mask with "Card Game," A Superhero Short That's Anything But Ordinary

Get ready for a superhero like no other. "Card Game" dares to ask: what happens when the world's most powerful heroes trade in their super suits for a night of friendly cards?

This isn't your average game of canasta. As the deck is shuffled and the hands are dealt, the masks come off – literally and figuratively. Think less "Avengers Assemble," more "Avengers Unplugged." Witness the unguarded moments that reveal the true hearts and humor behind these larger-than-life figures.

The magic of "Card Game" comes alive thanks to an all-star cast and crew. Meet the dream team that brings this fresh take on the superhero genre to life:



Desiree Choy: A multi-talented powerhouse from San Francisco, Desiree is an actress, singer-songwriter, and author who brings a ray of sunshine to every set.

Justin Cabanting: This Filipino/Hawaiian dynamo does it all – acting, modeling, stunts, and voice work. With his SAG-AFTRA card and undeniable charisma, he's just getting started.

Melisa Lopez: A Bronx native and Puerto Rican powerhouse, Melisa has been taking names in the acting world since her school play days. Her can-do attitude makes her a secret weapon for any production.

Dwight Taylor: A true Swiss Army knife, Dwight shines at acting, DP work, and sound. With a knack for the dramatic and a resume full of exciting titles, he always brings his A-game.

Andrew Johnston: As a DP, editor, and cameraman, Andrew is the magic maker behind the scenes. He's the secret ingredient that makes everyone look good. Isaac Middleton: The mastermind behind "Card Game," Isaac is an actor, singer, songwriter, and author who's thrilled to share this ride with his incredible crew.

"Card Game" isn't just a film – it's an experience that will leave you laughing, cheering, and maybe even rethinking everything you thought you knew about superheroes. With its talented cast, fresh perspective, and plenty of heart, this short is poised to make a big impact.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #CardGameShort. Get ready to deal yourself in to the superhero film event of the year!