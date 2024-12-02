Kuwait Hails UN COP16 Talks As Platform To Fight Climate Change
RIYADH, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Monday hailed the ongoing UN biodiversity conference COP16 as a "platform" for knowledge exchange on efforts to fight climate change, saying such gatherings are crucial to ensure a sustainable future.
Kuwait's participation in the UN COP16 conference is a testament to national commitment towards global efforts aiming to address environmental challenges linked with climate change, Environment Public Authority chief Sameera Al-Kandari told KUNA on the sidelines of the talks, calling for more international cooperation on the matter.
On Kuwait's "environmental vision," the official said it falls in line with similar plans pursued by countries around the region, including Saudi Arabia's Middle East Green Initiative, which are instrumental in achieving sustainability.
The UN conference, in which a number of Kuwaiti state bodies are taking part, is expected to yield a number of definitive solutions to environmental challenges, added the official, citing droughts and deforestation as chief among them. (pickup previous)
