New EU Leaders Underline Their Unity To Overcome Challenges
12/2/2024 3:04:53 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BRUSSELS, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Monday that the challenges ahead for the European Union won't be a walk in the park, but the new leadership team will be able to overcome them.
Metsola emphasized in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) following her meeting with Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa at the "House of European History" in Brussels that Europeans expect tangible results from the new European Commission and European Council teams, including good jobs, a healthy climate, and stronger defence.
She added, "Together, we will deliver results." (end)
