AI Stocks To Watch As Its Potential Expands

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source covering leading sectors including Artificial Intelligence (AI) releases today's podcast edition of the AI Eye ; news and to watch plus insight from thought leaders and experts.

Listen to the podcast on Spreaker :

Hear the AI Eye on Spotify

In today's podcast Investorideas looks at some of last week's top gainers in the AI space as well as discuss some of the relevant attention the sector has recently received and we take a look at the overall AI market to try to assess where the market might be heading and what to watch for.

One of the big runaway stocks in the AI space last week was ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA ) which saw a gain of 394%. ZenaTech is a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, and their announcement the week prior of signing Blue Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliant partner agreements for its supply chain in order to sell its ZenaDrone 1000 AI drone solutions to US Defense branches and to NATO forces made a big impact.

ZenaTech was able to confirm that all of ZenaDrone's electrical components and supply chain will comply with NDAA standards and ZenaDrone previously completed paid trials with both the US Air Force and US Naval Research using its drones for carrying critical cargo -- such as blood -- in the field.

"Our strategic relationship with the Arizona Commerce Authority has resulted in these important NDAA-compliant partners needed in order to qualify for the Blue UAS list. The next step is to complete the Green UAS list process, and then we will be ready for the Blue UAS certification to be able to execute our plans to do more business with military organizations in the US, NATO and beyond," said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

NDAA compliance refers to adhering to the provisions outlined in the National Defense Authorization Act, which is a set of US federal laws passed every year that specify the budget and expenditures for the Department of Defense (DoD) and address growing cybersecurity concerns. For a product to be NDAA compliant, it must not be produced by a set list of Chinese manufacturers. This provision extends to products, chipsets, cameras, displays, and other technology used.

In the world of podcasts, last week both Joe Rogan's interview with Mar Andreesen and Tom Bilyeu's Impact Theory interview with John Vervaeke discussed the broad potential of AI as well as expectations for the future with an incoming Trump presidency.

Both the US Drone market and AI market have had regulatory issues during the Biden administration which has slowed down innovation and startup development as well as allowed for international competitors to take the lead.

There was also a great stock assessment from Fin Tek which discussed the AI landscape broadly as well as some potential market leaders. The overall assessment related today's AI market to the early internet market of the 80's and 90's and the mobile phone market of the 2010's to now. In general, all three markets have followed similar trends in development and growth, starting with hardware, then moving to software, then moving to applications which work on the already developed infrastructure. The AI market is still in the early stages of this development, but with its expected exponential growth, we could expect some radical changes sooner rather than later.

When assessing the hardware side of the industry, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) is certainly one of the front runners having seen a stock gain of 179% over the last year.

The company recently reported revenue for the third quarter ended October 27, 2024, of $35.1 billion, up 17% from the previous quarter and up 94% from a year ago.

"The age of AI is in full steam, propelling a global shift to NVIDIA computing," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Demand for Hopper and anticipation for Blackwell - in full production - are incredible as foundation model makers scale pre-training, post-training and inference.

"AI is transforming every industry, company and country. Enterprises are adopting agentic AI to revolutionize workflows. Industrial robotics investments are surging with breakthroughs in physical AI. And countries have awakened to the importance of developing their national AI and infrastructure," he said.

Another stock making news was CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD ), who announced their financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2025 having surpassed $4 billion in ending ARR.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

"CrowdStrike surpassed $4 billion in ending ARR in the quarter - the fastest and only pure play cybersecurity software company to reach this reported milestone - as our single platform approach and trailblazing innovation continue to resonate at-scale," said George Kurtz, Founder and CEO. "With over 97% gross retention, customers remain committed to the technological superiority of the Falcon platform and the benefits of cybersecurity consolidation. Accelerating module adoption and customers embracing our transformational Falcon Flex subscription model give us confidence in CrowdStrike's bright future as cybersecurity's AI platform of record."

Lastly we take a look at another market mover, POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: POET ), who was recently recognized as the "AI Innovator of the Year" in the Technology category of the prestigious 2024 Merit Awards. The Gold Prize adds to the Company's recent accolades, which include recognition by the 2024 AI Breakthrough Awards honor for "Best Optical AI Solution".

"We are thrilled to honor POET Technologies as the AI Innovator of the Year. Their groundbreaking advancements in photonic technology are setting new standards in the AI industry, pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity. This recognition is a testament to their leadership, vision, and commitment to revolutionizing AI solutions. We congratulate the entire team at POET Technologies on this well-deserved achievement," says Marie Zander, Executive Director, Merit Awards.

Poet saw a 43% gain over the last month following the award which added to their year long upward trend of 478% growth.

Merit Awards winners in 2023 included notable companies such as Nvidia, Intel and Oracle.

"The POET Optical InterposerTM continues to gain accolades because the commercial viability of its applications are advancing the performance goals of the leaders in the AI networking and data center industries. Our recent agreements with Mitsubishi Electric, Luxshare Tech, and Foxconn Interconnect Technology demonstrate why industry observers are impressed by what the POET team has achieved," says Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, POET Chairman & CEO. "Winning the Gold Prize as 'AI Innovator of the Year' is another validation for our platform technology. We thank the organizers of the Merit Awards for the honor and for shining a light on transformative companies around the world."

It's hard to imagine how fast this sector may continue to grow and what hurdles await but US optimism in the market remains strong with expected changes from the incoming administration and new innovations are expanding the industry's utility daily.

I personally am doing all I can to stay current with the innovation but I wonder how long before these articles and podcasts will be completely automated through AI....

Investor ideas reminds all listeners to read our disclaimers and disclosures on the Investorideas website and that this podcast is not an endorsement to buy products or services or securities. Investors are reminded all investment involves risk and possible loss of investment.

The are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker, iHeartRadio, and most audio platforms available.

Read and hear other editions of the AI Eye

For a list of artificial intelligence stocks on Investorideas visit here

A bout Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.