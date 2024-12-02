Metavista3d Earns Global Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

December 2nd, 2024, Metavista3D, Inc. (TSXV: DDD / ISIN: CA59142H1073, Frankfurt: E3T) In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, Metavista3D has emerged as a trailblazer with its groundbreaking pseudo-holographic 3D display technologies. In the past twelve months, the company added several accolades to its growing list of achievements - winning multiple“Best in Show” Innovation Awards for its pioneering work in AI-based spatial reality experiences.

Celebrating Innovation in Technology

Metavista3D's award-winning displays push the boundaries of what is possible in 3D visualization, enabling immersive experiences without the cumbersome need for 3D glasses. By integrating advanced AI into their designs, Metavista3D has markedly enhanced the depth and realism of digital content display, setting new benchmarks in the industry. Jeff Carlson, the spokesperson for Metavista3D, expressed his enthusiasm about the recognition:“These awards are a testament to our relentless pursuit of technological excellence and innovation. At Metavista3D, we strive to redefine the user experience in spatial reality, transforming how people visualize and interact with digital media.”

A Commitment to Excellence

These accolades underscore Metavista3D's commitment to research and development, solidifying its position at the forefront of the tech industry. With an eye on the future, the company continues to develop cutting-edge solutions that promise to elevate virtual engagement and deliver unprecedented user experiences. Metavista3D's achievements not only spotlight the company's dedication to innovation but also highlight its role in shaping the future of 3D technology. As the company looks ahead, its focus remains steadfast on delivering transformative products that harness the potential of AI to create seamless and engaging visual experiences. For more insights into Metavista3D's award-winning technologies and its vision for the future, visit metavista3D.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D is an award-winning research and development company focused on creating next-generation pseudo-holographic 3D display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses.

Metavista3D, Inc.'s, shares are publicly traded and listed on the Canadian TSX-Venture Exchange since October 28, 2024, under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. The ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D. The number of shares outstanding is 112,371,149.

For more information, please visit

Contact information

Name: Jeff Carlson (CEO)

Email: ...

Phone: +1 647 697 9199

