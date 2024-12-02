Amir Arrives In London On A State Visit To The United Kingdom

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Consort of HH the Amir HH Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, arrived in London today on a state visit to the United Kingdom, at the invitation of HM King Charles III.

Upon their arrival at Stansted International Airport, they were received by Viscount Hood on behalf of HM King Charles III, a number of British officials, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the United Kingdom HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, British Ambassador to the State of Qatar HE Neerav Patel, and members of the Qatari Embassy.

HH the Amir is accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.

Two Royal Air Force warplanes accompanied HH the Amir's plane upon entering the airspace of the United Kingdom, in welcome and celebration of His Highness's visit.