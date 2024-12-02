Haloid Radios Is Now Haloid Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading provider of specialty equipment, Haloid Radios sought new ways to support its clients, suppliers, and partnering manufacturers. Today, we're proud to announce a name change, expanded product offerings, and new services.

Haloid Command provides governments, disaster preparedness organizations, and companies with interoperable radio communications via a mobile command center. Our vehicles include satellite technology to remain online 24/7, even when local communications are down. We also patch remote command centers with local first responders, and provide a video uplink from our LiDAR-equipped drone. Learn more at HaloidSolutions

A New Name for the Company You Trust – Haloid Solutions continues the legacy of providing the best radio products for your needs. "We began as a specialty provider of hard-to-find parts in the late nineties," says Director John Pershing, "and, today, we are a provide or parts and

integrated solutions." He goes on to further state, "Our 25 years of experience in the specialty wireless radio and parts sector has brought us here, and the next 25 will bring much more."

Rentals

–

Haloid now provides a full line of LMR communication products on a rental basis. These products include FCC-licensed radios, repeaters, and even outfitted police vehicles.

Film & Entertainment Industry Support – Production companies searching for technically-accurate radios for use as props in films, movies, or television, can hire Haloid Solutions for appropriate onscreen portrayal. We have equipment from the 1940s to modern day. Our extensive research collection includes vintage equipment catalogs, which ensure that both the radio and the period depicted are accurate, so viewers will talk about your film and not your prop mistakes. Our production consulting team is also happy to verify that your onscreen setups are as realistic as possible.

More Products with More Coming – We've expanded our product base to include high performance batteries, specialty parts, and body cameras. We also have hundreds more planned for 2025. Leading equipment suppliers and manufacturers are invited to join our effort.

Strategic Consulting Services – After countless requests, Haloid Solutions is now offering strategic consulting services for manufacturers, governments, insurers, and investors. We can assist with market research, customer experience, intellectual property protection, asset valuation, and much more.

Manufacturers and Suppliers Grow with Haloid – We can help you grow your business. Our omni-channel B2B selling approach, and large customer base, provides equipment suppliers and manufacturers with access to new markets, customers, and low SG&A expenses. We also buy used radios and vehicles from equipment owners. To learn more about growing with Haloid, see these dedicated partnership links:



Manufacturers

Dealers and Suppliers

Fleet Owners (used) Radio Owners (used)

To learn more, please submit an online inquiry or follow us on our recently-launched X account .

SOURCE HALOID SOLUTIONS

