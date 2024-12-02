Bend Health Awarded Telehealth Accreditation From The Joint Commission

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Monika RootsMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bend Health , Inc. ("Bend"), a national provider of mental for children, teens, and young adults, has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Telehealth Accreditation. This accreditation, awarded to only 19 other telehealth companies, demonstrates Bend Health's continuous compliance with performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.Bend underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review on October 29th, 2024. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Telehealth Program standards across multiple areas, including Commitment to Quality Standards, Caring For Our People Standards, Mission-Guided Operations, and Member-Focused Care.The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.“As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate,” said Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission.“Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Bend Health for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients.”“At Bend Health, our commitment to high standards like those set by The Joint Commission reflects our commitment to creating a safe and compassionate environment for youth mental health care,” said Dr. Monika Roots, Co-Founder, President and Chief Medical Officer of Bend Health.“These standards guide us to provide consistent, high-quality care, ensuring that every young person and family we serve receives the best support possible. From data-driven decisions to a people-first approach, we're here to offer mental health care that families can trust and that truly makes a difference in their lives.”In preparation for accreditation, Bend Health reinforced its quality, safety, and member-focused processes by enhancing safety protocols, prioritizing compassionate and highly trained providers, integrating data-driven decisions in care management, and structuring operations around personalized, effective care for each member.For more information, please visit The Joint Commission website .###About Bend Health, Inc.Bend Health, Inc., a national provider of pediatric mental health care services for children and families, is on a mission to improve access and reduce the cost of high-quality, expert mental health care. Bend is revolutionizing treatment through its unique collaborative care model that includes coaches, therapists, and psychiatric providers who work with families to provide comprehensive, personalized care plans that help children feel better today, and thrive tomorrow. Through measurement-based care, Bend achieves better outcomes, supporting happier and healthier kids and families, with nine peer-reviewed published studies demonstrating the effectiveness of the model. Bend's services cover over 20 million kids through partnerships with leading insurers, employers, and health systems, and self-pay. For more information, visit

