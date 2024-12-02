First Deputy PM Thanks Participating Forces In 45Th GCC Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Saud Al-Sabah sent on Monday appreciation cables to the Kuwaiti Army, Ministry of Interior, the National Guard and Kuwait Fire Forces, for their participation in the 45th GCC Summit, held in Kuwait on Sunday.
Sheikh Fahad thanked all participating forces for their sincere efforts that reflected their experience in preserving security and stability of Kuwait, according to an interior ministry press statement.
He praised the cooperation of all participants, which led to the success of the summit, praying to Almighty Allah for the homeland's safety under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
