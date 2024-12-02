Quantum Computing's Big Leap: Investment Fuels Stocks And Innovation Worldwide

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Issued on behalf of Scope Technologies Corp.

VANCOUVER – USA News Group News Commentary – With a $4 billion announcement , tech giant has signaled the dawn of the quantum computing era, sparking a surge in across the sector. The is now racing to explore the "fascinating" quantum computing market and its boundless possibilities-both promising and perilous . As nations vie to secure their place in this transformative field, experts stress that the U.S. must lead the charge to avoid the seismic implications of China dominating quantum advancements. Meanwhile, as enterprises gain access to quantum technology, so will cybercriminals, with warnings that ransomware attacks could escalate significantly as early as next year. From enabling scientific breakthroughs to fortifying cybersecurity, key players in the quantum space are making remarkable strides, reshaping the future of technology, including Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW), Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG).

The article continued: Analysts at IDTechEx predict the Global Quantum Computing Market will experience a remarkable 30% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2045, with experts projecting a $1 trillion economic impact from the technology by 2035. As well, MarketsandMarkets is projecting that the Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market is estimated to grow from US$302.5 million in 2024 to US$1.89 billion by 2029, at an explosive 44.2% CAGR along the way.

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) , a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning (ML), has recently announced the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Global Care Innovations Inc. (GCI) and BitLab . This strategic partnership aims to provide quantum-secure data solutions and advanced AI-powered tools to healthcare providers throughout North America.

The announcement follows Scope's recent launch of a subscription model offering round-trip encrypted, quantum-resilient cloud storage for both businesses and individuals. With this new strategic partnership, Scope aims to demonstrate its capability to improve patient care through advanced technology and solidify its position as a leader in secure technology solutions for critical sectors such as healthcare.

“This partnership with GCI and BitLab marks a significant step forward in our mission to secure sensitive health information against both current and future cyber threats,” said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies .“Our collaboration combines robust quantum security with innovative AI solutions, empowering healthcare providers to protect patient data while improving diagnostics and treatment options through advanced AI.”

Under the proposed terms of the LOI, GC I will license Scope's QSE suite, offering quantum-resistant encryption and decentralized storage solutions designed to provide HIPAA-compliant, secure data management for healthcare organizations. Additionally, BitLab , a Toronto-based technology innovation lab, will act as the primary development partner, utilizing Scope's visual recognition and neural network technologies to develop customized AI applications tailored to the specific needs of individual healthcare providers.

“ Scope's technology aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming healthcare through AI-driven solutions and secure data management,” said Dr. Ragui Ibrahim, CEO of GCI .“This partnership enables us to expand our offerings to healthcare providers, ensuring that data is safeguarded both today and as we move into a quantum-powered future.”

The collaboration focuses on enabling healthcare providers to utilize Scope's visual recognition and annotation technology, with BitLab developing applications to enhance diagnostics, streamline patient care, and improve health outcomes. Scope's scalable solutions range from AI-powered diagnostic tools to personalized treatment recommendations, all supported by quantum-secure data storage to protect patient information. On the quantum security front, GCI will incorporate Scope's QSE platform to provide quantum-resistant data backups and individual patient data vaults that meet or exceed regulatory data protection standards. The agreement remains subject to finalization of a definitive contract.

“Our focus at BitLab is on delivering scalable, innovative solutions in AI and MedTech,” said Shoukri Kattan, CEO of BitLab .“By integrating Scope's advanced AI and quantum security capabilities, we're setting new benchmarks for healthcare technology and improving the quality of care across the sector.”

As Scope Technologies has introduced a new subscription model that gives individuals and small businesses full access to its quantum-resilient round-trip encryption and decentralized cloud storage solutions. Through the QSE (Quantum Security Entropy) platform, these users can now benefit from the same cutting-edge encryption and storage infrastructure trusted by mid-sized and enterprise clients, safeguarding their data against present and future cyber threats.

The platform is built for seamless scalability, enabling users to easily expand their storage and security capabilities as their needs grow, all while maintaining top-tier performance and protection.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Scope AI at:

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, announced back in the summer the successful completion of a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Proof of Concept (PoC) on a quantum-safe Internet use case, by Sparkle , the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, made possible through a collaboration with Arqit Quantum and other leading companies.

Sparkle tested the Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) solution by integrating Intel -powered NetSec accelerator cards, equipped with Arqit quantum-safe encryption, as Universal Customer Premises Equipment (uCPE). This solution combines on-demand networking and security capabilities, managed through Adtran's Ensemble cloud-based orchestration and automation platform.

“Our NaaS vision is rooted in the belief that connectivity should be seamless, ubiquitous, secure and adaptable” said Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing & Product Management at Sparkle .“We envision a world where businesses can effortlessly scale their Wide Area Networks, adapting to changing demands with agility and precision. NaaS enables this by offering flexible, on-demand network services that are easily customizable to meet the unique needs of each customer. Whether it's expanding bandwidth during peak times, ensuring low latency for critical applications, or providing secure connections for sensitive data, Sparkle's NaaS solutions are designed to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability”.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN), a provider of systems integration and application management, as well as security, data and AI, and automation services, recently announced new services and capabilities designed to reinvent business and cyber resilience through the power of gen AI, deepfake protection and quantum-safe data security solutions to help clients across industries become cyber-resilient organizations. Accenture's cyber intelligence (ACI) researchers expects a significant rise in AI-driven cyberattacks, a warning signal that organizations need to adopt advanced AI-based cybersecurity measures that detect, respond to, predict and prevent threats in real-time.

"Modern cybersecurity protects across the entire business-from the digital core to the supply chain-and draws on gen AI-powered and quantum-proof protections, which are vital as cybercriminals ramp up new kinds of attacks using advanced AI technologies," said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture . "Our new cybersecurity services and centers help our clients use the latest technologies to safeguard their critical assets and increase their resilience, so they can reinvent with confidence and create more value faster."

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), the leading provider of graphics, compute and networking solutions, along with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) subsidiary Google , recently announced a collaboration between NVIDIA and Google Quantum AI to accelerate the design of its next-generation quantum computing devices using simulations powered by the NVIDIA CUDA-QTM platform. As per the announcement, Google Quantum AI is using the hybrid quantum-classical computing platform and the NVIDIA Eos supercomputer to simulate the physics of its quantum processors. This will help overcome the current limitations of quantum computing hardware, which can only run a certain number of quantum operations before computations must cease, due to what researchers call“noise.”

“The development of commercially useful quantum computers is only possible if we can scale up quantum hardware while keeping noise in check,” said Guifre Vidal, research scientist from Google Quantum AI .“Using NVIDIA accelerated computing, we're exploring the noise implications of increasingly larger quantum chip designs.”

Understanding noise in quantum hardware designs requires intricate dynamical simulations to fully capture how qubits interact with their environment, a task that has traditionally been computationally prohibitive. Leveraging the CUDA-Q platform, Google utilizes 1,024 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs on the NVIDIA Eos supercomputer to execute one of the largest and fastest dynamical simulations of quantum devices ever performed-achieving this at a significantly reduced cost.

“AI supercomputing power will be helpful to quantum computing's success,” said Tim Costa, Director of Quantum and HPC at NVIDIA .“ Google's use of the CUDA-Q platform demonstrates the central role GPU-accelerated simulations have in advancing quantum computing to help solve real-world problems.”

With CUDA-Q and H100 GPUs, Google can now conduct comprehensive, realistic simulations of devices containing 40 qubits-the largest simulations of their kind-transforming what once took a week into just minutes. These advanced simulation techniques, powered by CUDA-Q, enable noisy quantum simulations to run at unprecedented speeds. The software behind these accelerated dynamic simulations will be publicly available on the CUDA-Q platform, empowering quantum hardware engineers to rapidly scale and refine their system designs.

