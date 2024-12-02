Costa: EU Must 'Rebalance' Security And Defense Burden Sharing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union must enhance its autonomy in security and defense due to growing threats on the continent and shifting geopolitical dynamics, particularly in the United States.

European Council President Antonio Costa said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We need to develop the European pillar of NATO. I think it would be a good contribution to the more balanced Transatlantic relations," Costa said.

He noted that the United States has geopolitical priorities beyond Europe, so the EU must "rebalance" its security and defense spending.

"We will organize a brainstorming day with the EU leaders early February," Costa said.

He also suggested inviting NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to join part of the meeting to "contribute to our reflections."