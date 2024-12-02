Cairo Humanitarian Support To Gaza Conf. Opportunity To Find Solutions -- UK Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- International Development Minister, Anneliese Dodds, stated Monday that the Cairo humanitarian will be an opportunity to get leading voices in one room and put forward real-world solutions to the humanitarian crisis.

The British made these remarks in press statement prior to heading to the Egyptian capital to take part in the conference.

She affirmed the UK's commitment to supporting the region's most vulnerable communities, pledging additional funding for UNRWA, and to supporting the Palestinian Authority reforms.

Dodds stressed the necessity of ensuring unimpeded aid access to Gaza, "I will meet counterparts both in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories to discuss the need to remove these impediments, bring about a ceasefire, free the hostages and find a lasting solution to the conflict,"

The statement mentioned that the Minister is to announce GBP 19 million of funding for Gaza, including GBP 12 million in funding to the United Nations' Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and World Food Programme (WFP).

It also added the UK has committed GBP 99 million to the Occupied Palestinian Territories this financial year, providing vital services to civilians in Gaza and the West Bank delivered through partner agencies. (end)

