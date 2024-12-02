Spain offers employees salaried ‘climate leave’

(MENAFN) Spain’s left-wing has passed new legislation that guarantees workers up to four paid days off if they are unable to travel to work due to “climate emergencies.” The law was enacted after over 200 people were killed in flash floods in Valencia last month. Under the new law, paid leave will be granted when extreme weather warnings are issued by civil protection and meteorological organizations. If the emergency extends beyond four days, employers can extend the leave, with the government covering the lost wages.



The move follows criticism of regional president Carlos Mazon for failing to issue an early warning about the flash floods. Meanwhile, Spanish officials, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and King Felipe VI, have faced backlash from survivors. Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz emphasized Spain’s commitment to green policies, announcing additional financial aid for flood victims, which now totals €16.6 billion.

