Oil & Gas Technology Summit 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) We TraiCon Events will be hosting Saudi Arabia premier Oil & Summit under the theme –“ Powerhouse for Tech & Innovations ” scheduled on 22nd & 23rd January 2025 at Kempinski Al Othman Hotel, AlKhobar – Innovation, Digital Transformation and Sustainability in Oil & Gas.

This summit aims to bring together 500+ oil & gas experts across Saudi Arabia and this event will focus on leveraging digital technologies such as AI, Cloud & Data Analytics, Robotics, IOT, to boost efficiency, productivity, maintenance and reliability in the oil and gas sector.

This event will bring together public and private sectors to explore modernization opportunities, with sessions including keynote presentations, panel discussions, case studies, and demonstrations. It aims to address challenges like legacy equipment and supplier management while highlighting innovations shaping the industry's future.





Attendees Profile: Government authorities & policy maker, Vice President's, CEO's, SVP Digital, Technical Managers, Senior Vice President, Projects & Technical, Chief Investment Officer, VP Research & Technology, Oil Drilling Engineer, Geologist, Geoscience professionals, Head of Electrical Engineer, Vice President Fuel Retail & Lubricants, Head of Petroleum Engineer, Executive Director Chemicals, HSE Directors & Advisors, Budget and Planning Analyst, Head of Procurement & Supply Chain, Engineers, Head of Economic and Energy Outlook, Head of Downstream, Advanced Research Center.

Many solution providers, equipment companies, drilling tech solutions, exploration, reservoir engineering, IIOT, environmental consultants will be participating in the Saudi Oil & Gas Technology Summit as sponsors and exhibitors, showcasing a wide range of solutions aimed at shaping the future of oil & gas infrastructure.

