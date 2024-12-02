Media reports German opposition plan on demanding EU exit

(MENAFN) The Alternative for Germany (AfD), the third-largest opposition party in the German parliament, has announced plans to push for Germany’s exit from the European Union if it wins the upcoming election, according to reports from multiple outlets. The party’s draft election manifesto, which has not yet been made public, outlines its intention to abandon the euro in favor of a "stable national currency" and replace the EU with a new “Economic and Interest Community.” The AfD argues that the current EU structure is moving toward a "superstate" and that a new European community should be established through negotiations with both existing and new member states.



The party, currently polling second behind the center-right CDU, is also advocating for the restoration of trade relations with Russia and the lifting of EU sanctions, particularly emphasizing the importance of Russian gas supplies for Germany's industrial sector. The AfD manifesto further calls for the repair of the Nord Stream pipelines, which were destroyed in September 2022. Additionally, the party proposes Germany’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and the introduction of abortion restrictions.



AfD has not confirmed or denied the details of the manifesto, but it is expected to be presented at the party’s federal conference in mid-January. The party, which became the fifth-largest faction in the Bundestag in 2021, gained more than 10% of the vote. With Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition in disarray, Germany could hold a snap election as soon as February 2023.

