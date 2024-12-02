U.S. Stocks Poised To Outpace Global Markets In 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The continues to outpace global markets, with analysts predicting further growth in 2025.



Wall Street banks have raised their forecasts, projecting the to reach 6,500 points by year-end. This represents a 10% increase from current levels, reflecting ongoing confidence in the U.S. economy.



Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, once bearish, now targets 6,500 points for the S&P 500 by 2025. He cites strong corporate and a favorable macroeconomic environment as key drivers.



Wilson expects the forward P/E ratio to slightly contract from 22.2 to 21.5. He also anticipates EPS growth of 13% in 2025 and 12% in 2026.



Goldman Sachs aligns with Morgan Stanley 's outlook, setting a 6,500-point target. The bank foresees a more balanced sector contribution to market growth.







This shift could reduce the dominance of the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants. These companies outpaced the index by 63 percentage points in 2023 but may see their lead narrow to 7 points by 2025.



UBS predicts the S&P 500 will reach 6,400 points by the end of 2025. The bank expects U.S. equities to maintain their global leadership position.



UBS strategists believe U.S. stocks will outperform European and Emerging Markets over the next 12 months. Deutsche Bank offers the most optimistic forecast, targeting 7,000 points for the S&P 500 by 2025's end.



Chief Global Strategist Binky Chadha points to robust macroeconomic conditions as justification. Low unemployment rates and resilient economic growth support this bullish outlook.

The U.S. Stock Market's Historic Milestone

The U.S. stock market's total capitalization recently surpassed $60 trillion, a historic milestone. This achievement underscores the market's strength and investor confidence.



The S&P 500 has already posted 52 all-time highs in 2024, demonstrating remarkable momentum. However, some analysts urge caution amid the optimism.



Valuations remain a concern, with the top 10 S&P 500 stocks trading at forward P/E ratios of around 30x. This level exceeds valuations seen during the dot-com bubble.



AI-related stocks, in particular, show signs of potential overvaluation. Insider selling activity has reached record levels, with the seller-to-buyer ratio at its highest ever.



This trend could signal caution among corporate insiders about future market performance. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holding record cash reserves further supports this cautious sentiment.



Economic indicators present a mixed picture. While unemployment remains low, other metrics raise concerns. Large bankruptcies in the U.S. have hit a 14-year high. Retail sales, adjusted for inflation, have declined 5% from their peak.



These factors suggest potential disconnects between market performance and broader economic health. Despite these challenges, most Wall Street analysts maintain a positive outlook for 2025.



They cite factors such as potential interest rate cuts, continued innovation, and strong corporate earnings. The consensus view holds that U.S. equities remain attractive due to their growth profile and high return on equity.

