Lebanon: Soldier Wounded Due To Israeli Occupation Drone Strike

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- A Lebanese soldier was wounded due an Israeli drone strike northeast of Lebanon, said a source on Monday.

According to the National News Agency (NNA), the Lebanese army announced, in a post on X, that one soldier was wounded in the strike that targeted a military bulldozer in Hosh Sayyed Ali-Hermel.

Meanwhile, the army said that the body of an officer, whom contact had been lost since November 26, was found in Naqoura.

The slain serviceman was killed in an Israeli occupation strike that targeted him inside his car, the source added.

A ceasefire -- agreed upon on November 26 -- between the Israeli occupation and the resistance came into affect last Wednesday, allowing thousands of residents in southern Lebanon to return to their homes, which they left since September. (end)

