PM Modi Invites Vladimir Putin To Visit India In Early 2025, Dates Yet To Be Finalised

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Russian President Vladimir is likely to visit India following an invitation from Prime Narendra Modi. The dates for the trip are expected to be set in early 2025, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov during a briefing, as reported by the Russian Embassy.

"Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it's our turn," the noted.“We received Mr. Modi's invitation and we will certainly consider it positively. We will figure out the tentative dates early next year,” Yury Ushakov said.

The diplomat stated, "Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it's our turn." He further said, "We received Mr. Modi's invitation and we will certainly consider it positively."

Ushakov noted,“We will figure out the tentative dates early next year.”

It is to be further noted that this will be Putin's first visit to India since the beginning of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in 2022. India has always advocated“peace and diplomacy” for resolving conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Putin and Prime Minister Modi maintain regular communication, speaking on the phone every few months, as per the Russian Embassy in India. They also meet in person, and this year, the two leaders met twice, with PM Modi traveling to Moscow in July for the 22nd Russia-India summit.

PM Modi's official visit to Russia in July was his first bilateral visit since taking office for a third term. During the visit, he was honored with Russia's highest national award, "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle," in recognition of his efforts to strengthen India-Russia relations.