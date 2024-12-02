Eckert & Ziegler Begins Production of Actinium-225, Paving the Way for GMP-Grade supply

EQS-News: Eckert & Ziegler SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

Eckert & Ziegler Begins Production of Actinium-225, Paving the Way for GMP-Grade

02.12.2024

Berlin, 02 December 2024. Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH (Eckert & Ziegler) today celebrates the successful start of Actinium-225 (Ac-225) production, addressing the global shortage of this critical radionuclide. This milestone marks a major success of the common project with the Nuclear Physics Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences (ÚJF). The test production demonstrated that the choice of technology was appropriate to achieve the expected parameters of the product. In parallel with production, Eckert & Ziegler has commenced the validation process to produce GMP-grade Ac-225, crucial for clinical and commercial use. It is expected to become available in the first half of 2025, unlocking new opportunities for pharmaceutical companies developing alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals. The production facility employs innovative cyclotron-based methods to generate Ac-225 from Radium-226, marking a pivotal advancement in isotope production.“This milestone underscores our commitment to advancing cancer treatment through the reliable supply of radioisotopes,” said Dr. Lutz Helmke, Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler Radiopharma GmbH.“The commencement of Ac-225 production not only addresses the current shortage but also fortifies Eckert & Ziegler's position as a key player in the future of radioligand therapy.” The successful start of Ac-225 production is a direct result of the close collaboration between Eckert & Ziegler and the ÚJF. Drawing on decades of expertise in nuclear research and radiopharmaceutical development, ÚJF has played a crucial role in designing and optimizing this production pathway for Ac-225. Incorporating custom-engineered solutions by Isotope Technologies Dresden GmbH, Eckert & Ziegler's hot cell division, the production process is designed to be efficient and sustainable. The start of production positions Eckert & Ziegler at the forefront of the radiopharmaceutical industry's transformation, offering a reliable and scalable source of Ac-225 for clinical development and commercial manufacturing. About Eckert & Ziegler SE

Eckert & Ziegler SE, with more than 1,000 employees, is a leading specialist in isotope-related components for nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler SE shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

