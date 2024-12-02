India's FDI Inflows Surge 45 Per Cent To USD 29.79 Bn In H1 FY25

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 2 (KNN) Foreign direct (FDI) in India has experienced a robust increase of 45 percent year-on-year, reaching USD 29.79 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year.

The Department for of and Internal Trade (DPIIT) revealed that the growth was primarily driven by strong inflows in key sectors including services, computer technology, telecommunications, and pharmaceuticals.

Comparative data shows that FDI inflows stood at USD 20.5 billion during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The quarterly breakdown indicates a consistent upward trajectory, with the July-September quarter witnessing a 43 percent year-on-year growth, rising to USD 13.6 billion from USD 9.52 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

The April-June quarter similarly demonstrated impressive growth, with FDI increasing by 47.8 percent to USD 16.17 billion.

Total foreign direct investment, encompassing equity inflows, reinvested earnings, and other capital, expanded by 28 percent to USD 42.1 billion in the first half of the fiscal year, compared to USD 33.12 billion in the previous period.

The investment landscape saw significant contributions from multiple international sources, with notable increases from Mauritius, Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, the Cayman Islands, and Cyprus.

Notable exceptions were Japan and the United Kingdom, which experienced declining inflows.

Sector-specific analysis reveals substantial growth in services, computer software and hardware, trading, telecommunications, automotive, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries.

The services sector, in particular, witnessed a remarkable increase, with FDI rising to USD 5.69 billion from USD 3.85 billion in the previous year.

Non-conventional energy sectors also attracted significant investment, recording USD 2 billion in FDI.

At the regional level, Maharashtra emerged as the top destination for foreign direct investment, attracting USD 13.55 billion during the April-September period.

Karnataka, Telangana, and Gujarat followed, receiving USD 3.54 billion, USD 1.54 billion, and approximately USD 4 billion respectively, further highlighting the diverse investment potential across different states in India.

These figures underscore India's growing attractiveness as a global investment destination, reflecting the country's economic resilience and potential for continued economic expansion.

(KNN Bureau)