Una Terra welcomes Rebecca Hunt as Partner & Chief investment Officer

Una Terra welcomes Rebecca Hunt as Partner & Chief Officer

The Swiss-based VC impact investment manager dedicated to the circular transition strengthens its team and track record with the new general partner.

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Una Terra, a Swiss-based VC impact investment manager dedicated to accelerating growth and innovation in the circular economy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Hunt as Partner and Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Rebecca will start her new role at Una Terra in January 2025.

Prior to Una Terra, Rebecca was a General Partner at Octopus Ventures, where she played a pivotal role in guiding early-stage companies toward strategic growth, and was part of the growth of the firm over the past 12 years.

Indeed, Rebecca brings a wealth of experience to Una Terra, drawing from over a decade of venture capital (VC) investing across diverse sectors, including consumer, apparel, software and artificial intelligence (AI). Most recently, she has focused her investments on impact-driven ventures in circular economy, perfectly aligning with Una Terra's mission to foster environmentally and socially responsible solutions. Her presence as partner and key member of the investment committee also confirms Una Terra's commitment to gender-balanced governance and investment decision making.

"We are thrilled to have Rebecca on board as Partner & CIO," said Luca Zerbini, Founding Partner & CEO of Una Terra. "Her outstanding track record in VC investing, combined with her deep understanding of the circular economy, makes her the perfect fit for Una Terra's mission. Her strategic vision and experience will be instrumental in solidifying our track record and accelerating our efforts to scale circular economy solutions."

Rebecca's journey began in corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in London. This experience has been vital in her venture capital career, where she has been a guiding force for early-stage companies, often supporting them in NED roles as well as investors.

"Joining Una Terra is an incredible opportunity to be part of a firm that is truly dedicated to creating a sustainable future," said Rebecca Hunt. "I am excited to bring my experience in investing across various sectors to help Una Terra drive the growth of circular economy-focused ventures. The potential for positive change through strategic, impact-driven investments is enormous, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Una Terra to realize this vision."

Rebecca's arrival marks a pivotal moment for Una Terra as we continue to support ventures that lead in innovation and growth while making a significant impact. We carry on scaling circular economy solutions, targeting the reduction of 2 gigatonnes of CO2 emissions and 1 million tonnes of plastic waste, with the ultimate goal of combating climate change and biodiversity loss. We also ensure our investment activity captures the opportunities of gender lens investing, targeting a gender-balanced portfolio.

About Una Terra:

Una Terra was born out of a shared aspiration: to make the world a more sustainable place. Una Terra's ambition is not only to invest capital but also to provide direct support, expertise, education, and leadership to companies aiming to transform entire industries through commercial technology and innovation. They utilize asset-light models that can be scaled through marketing, commercial introductions, partnerships, new market entry, and accelerated go-to-market strategies.

Una Terra has received the“Real Leader of Impact Investing” award, the“Individual and Social Responsibility Impact Investing Award” from ISR, the“Innovative Fund for our Future” award from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and was selected as an "Impact Assets IA50 - Emerging Impact Manager."

Una Terra is actively engaged with organizations such as UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), Capitals Coalition, King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI), World Economic Forum (WEF), and Klosters Forum (KF).

Una Terra is a Certified SFDR Art. 9 Fund in accordance with the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), and is B-Corp certified.

