UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss strategies to prevent further crises in Middle East

(MENAFN) On Sunday, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Saudi Mohammed bin Salman to discuss strategies aimed at preventing further crises in the Middle East. The meeting emphasized the need for fostering stronger Arab cooperation in response to the complex challenges facing the region. According to the UAE's official news agency WAM, both leaders stressed the importance of maintaining regional stability and addressing emerging threats to security.



The discussions came amid rising tensions in Syria, where rebel groups have gained control of cities in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, advancing into government-controlled areas. In light of this escalating situation, the two Gulf leaders highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to avoid the region descending into deeper crises, which could further destabilize the area.



Regarding the Palestinian issue, Sheikh Mohamed and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace. They emphasized the importance of a two-state solution, which would ensure stability and security for both Israel and Palestine, reflecting the ongoing diplomatic efforts to address long-standing regional conflicts.



In a separate development, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged in telephone discussions with his counterparts from Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt. These talks focused on regional security and stability, particularly the situation in Syria. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's support for Syria in combating terrorism and extremism while expressing hope for Iraq's continued security and prosperity, further underlining the UAE's commitment to regional cooperation.

