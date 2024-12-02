Concert Song And Romance Thrills Music Lovers In Baku
12/2/2024 3:08:49 AM
Laman Ismayilova
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall and International Mugham Center
have organized a concert "Song and Romance" within "From Ganja to
Baku" project, Azernews reports.
People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Cultural Worker
Mehpara Jafarova, Honored Artist Tural Abdullayev, and soloists
Rustam Jafarov and Vusif Bayramov delighted the audience with their
performances.
The program included compositions by Azerbaijani classical
composers such as Niyazi's "Vətən nəğməsi," Fikrat Amirov's
"Gülüm," Suleyman Alasgarov's "Vətənimdir," Vusif Adigozalov's
"Qərənfil," Ramiz Mustafayev's "Məlahət sultanı," Tofig Guliyev's
"Sevdiyim qız," "Lyrical Song," Said Rustamov's "Alagöz," Jahangir
Jahangirov's "Ana," Sevil Aliyeva's "Qayıt əzizim," and Aghabaji
Rzaeva's "Könlüm."
The concert concluded with the performance of Muslim Magomaev's
song "Azərbaijan," which was met with enthusiastic applause from
the audience.
