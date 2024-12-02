Concert Song And Romance Thrills Music Lovers In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall and International Mugham Center have organized a concert "Song and Romance" within "From Ganja to Baku" project, Azernews reports.

People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, Honored Artist Tural Abdullayev, and soloists Rustam Jafarov and Vusif Bayramov delighted the audience with their performances.

The program included compositions by Azerbaijani classical composers such as Niyazi's "Vətən nəğməsi," Fikrat Amirov's "Gülüm," Suleyman Alasgarov's "Vətənimdir," Vusif Adigozalov's "Qərənfil," Ramiz Mustafayev's "Məlahət sultanı," Tofig Guliyev's "Sevdiyim qız," "Lyrical Song," Said Rustamov's "Alagöz," Jahangir Jahangirov's "Ana," Sevil Aliyeva's "Qayıt əzizim," and Aghabaji Rzaeva's "Könlüm."

The concert concluded with the performance of Muslim Magomaev's song "Azərbaijan," which was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.

