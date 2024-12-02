Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Barbados On Independence Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable Monday to the President of Barbados, Sandra Mason, congratulating her on her country's Independence Day, and wishing her good health. (end) res

