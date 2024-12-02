Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Barbados On Independence Day
Date
12/2/2024 3:04:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable Monday to the President of Barbados, Sandra Mason, congratulating her on her country's Independence Day, and wishing her good health. (end)
res
MENAFN02122024000071011013ID1108945091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.