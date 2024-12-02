Young Talents Take Spotlight At QF's Al Ghorrah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Theatrical performances from established artists and bright young stars have entertained and enlightened audiences at Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts.

The five-day showcase of cultural heritage and creativity at Education City has drawn crowds from across Qatar to experience a unique celebration of creative talent rooted in the cultural heritage and arts of Arab Islamic civilizations – from plays and musical performances to poetry readings and educational workshops.

One of the highlights of Al Ghorrah has been the two performances of Al Feel Ya Malik Al Zaman, the acclaimed play by Saadallah Wannous. Brought to Al Ghorrah under the direction and production of Maher Salibi, the play has captivated audiences with its powerful message about the wide-reaching effects of a community's discord.

“The importance of theater lies in that it is considered the father of the arts, because the performance of any theatrical work requires all artistic elements - acting, music, lighting, decoration, and scenography - which creates direct communication and interaction with the audience, as well as deepening awareness of among the new generations,' said Salibi.“Many of the theatrical works that I have performed recently have received a huge audience of young people, especially due to the role of social media in promoting these experiences.

“Al Feel Ya Malik Al Zaman, a historical play performed in classical Arabic, contains a beautiful, interesting, and engaging story that we look to convey to the hearts of audiences in a smooth and effective way, using language that adds to the pleasure of experiencing the play and a classical theater experience.”

Al Ghorrah also serves as a platform for young artistic talent, with its Theatrical Performance Competition – held in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education – inviting the submission of plays inspired by 1001 Nights. And on the third night of the event, the winners took to the stage in Education City's Oxygen Park to perform in front of Qatar's community.

The main theater at Al Ghorrah was also the setting for the winners of its Arabic Poetry Competition, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, to shine in the spotlight and receive the applause of a live audience. And Al Ghorrah's Talent Stage has provided a platform for a diverse range of artists to display their talents, supporting the local and regional artistic community.

Sponsored by the Social & Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM), Al Ghorrah will conclude on today, with its closing act for 2024 being a performance by singer-songwriter Hamza Namira from 9-10pm. Before this performance, audiences will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Fusha Tunes – a selection of songs in classical Arabic – from 7-8pm, and an array of creative activities from 5pm onward.

While Al Ghorrah may be drawing to a close, there is still time to book tickets for its final day, priced at QR50 for adults and QR35 for children (aged 4-14), with specialized workshop tickets being priced at QR200 and access to the adventure room priced at QR10. All tickets can be purchased at , where you can also find a full schedule for the event.

Alongside the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Al Ghorrah partners include Qatar Calendar and Qatar Television.