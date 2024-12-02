Western Countries Including US Call For De-Escalation In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 2 -- A statement by the of the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom discussed, late Sunday, the current situation in Syria, calling for de-escalation in the Middle Eastern country.

The statement said, "We are closely monitoring developments in Syria and urge de-escalation by all parties and the protection of civilians and infrastructure to prevent further displacement and disruption of humanitarian access."

"The current escalation only underscores the urgent need for a Syrian-led solution to the conflict, in line with UNSCR 2254," it added.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the rapidly developing situation in Syria.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Fidan discussed the need for de-escalation and the protection of civilian lives and infrastructure in Aleppo and elsewhere.

"They also discussed ongoing humanitarian efforts in Gaza and the need to bring the war to an end and secure the release of all hostages." (end)

asj













MENAFN02122024000071011013ID1108944754