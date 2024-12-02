Prime Minister Attends Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024

Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi and Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani along with other dignitaries attend the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024 at Lusail International Circuit yesterday.

