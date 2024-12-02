7X launches stamp capturing Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, December 01, 2024:

As part of the national celebrations marking the 53rd anniversary of the UAE’s Eid Al Etihad, 7X launched a set of commemorative stamps to honour the outstanding achievements of the nation.

Both commemorative stamps comprise a design that features the late founding fathers of the nation, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum. These stamps pay tribute to their pivotal role in laying the foundation of the Federation, recognising their efforts that positioned the country as a thriving global hub for various key sectors. These initiatives have instilled fundamental values among the nation’s citizens, enabling them to achieve outstanding feats and milestones that propel their future towards development and prosperity.

The issuance of these stamps comes as part of the national ‘Zayed and Rashid’ campaign, which aims to provide an integrated and unique essence to different initiatives launched by government organisations and private sector businesses during the month-long national celebrations. These efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to fostering a culture of belonging and strengthening the national identity among the UAE community.





