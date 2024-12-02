Amir: Kuwait Summit Addresses Boosting Joint GCC Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani took part along with Their Highnesses leaders of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and heads of delegations in the 45th session of the GCC Supreme Council, held yesterday at Liberation Hall in Bayan Palace in Kuwait.

The session was attended by Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying H H the Amir, along with a lineup of Their Highnesses and Excellencies members of the official accompanying delegations, and the summit guests.

Earlier on arrival, H H the Amir was welcomed at Kuwait International Airport, along with the accompanying delegation, by Amir of the State of Kuwait H H Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

Also present to welcome H H the Amir were Crown Prince of Kuwait H H Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait H H Sheikh Ahmad Al Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Their Excellencies ministers of the State of Kuwait, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council H E Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Kuwait H E Ali bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, and Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Qatar H E Khaled bin Badr Al Mutairi.

H H the Amir left Kuwait yesterday, after heading the State of Qatar's delegation to the 45th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, which concluded earlier in Kuwait City. His Highness was seen off, at Kuwait International Airport, by Chief of the Kuwait National Guard H E Sheikh Mubarak Al Humoud Al Jaber Al Sabah.

H H the Amir said that the meetings deliberated issues to boost joint Gulf cooperation across all fields. His Highness posted on X that today's important consultations within the 45th Summit hosted by the State of Kuwait facilitated deliberations on several issues to foster joint GCC cooperation across all areas.