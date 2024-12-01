Panama City Hall Intensifies Actions To Assist The Homeless

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) With the participation of half a dozen institutions, the Mayor's Office of Panama City carried out an operation to rescue people living on the streets of the capital.

The event began at dawn on Wednesday, touring various sectors of Avenida Nacional.

During the day, it was possible to assist 5 women and 30 men, who received medical and psychological care, as well as assistance with personal hygiene and breakfast.“There is still much to do,” said Mayor Mayer Mizrachi, commenting on the results of this operation.

Staff from the Social Management Department of the Mayor's Office of Panama toured the areas of San Miguel, the viaducts and bridges adjacent to the National Assembly, Frangipani Avenue, Cabo Verde, and Alejandro Duque Street.

In addition to caring for and rescuing people living on the streets, the operation included cleaning the sidewalks and removing accumulated debris in an effort to restore dignity and cleanliness to these public spaces.

The Mayor's operation was supported by the National Police, the Sanitation Authority, the Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Court.

Since the beginning of this administration, the issue of homeless people has been addressed in a professional and comprehensive manner, through the creation of a network to address this social scourge.“We will not rest until the problem is resolved,” added Mayor Mizrachi.

MENAFN01122024000218011062ID1108944425